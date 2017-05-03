× Police and SLU officials looking into report of shots fired on campus

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Shortly after 5:30 pm officials at St. Louis University sent out at text alerting staff and students on campus of a man on campus with a gun. The tweet stated that the alleged subject was wearing a black hoodie and may have a gun in Spring Hall.

Minutes later additional tweets were sent saying that shots had been fired outside of Marchetti East and for staff and students to shelter in place. In response to the possible subject on campus with a gun, school officials are moving students from Spring Hall to the Simon Recreation Center.

St. Louis city police officers have been dispatched to the university to investigate the report of shots fired.

This story will be update with additional information as it becomes available.

A man wearing a black hoodie and who may have a hand gun is in Spring Hall. All are advised to stay clear of Spring Hall. — SaintLouisUniversity (@SLU_Official) May 3, 2017

Shots fired out side Marchetti East shelter in place — SaintLouisUniversity (@SLU_Official) May 3, 2017

Students living in Spring Hall are being relocated to Simon Rec. No injuries have been reported. — SaintLouisUniversity (@SLU_Official) May 3, 2017