ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Police were called to I-55 South and Loughborough Wednesday at around 2pm for an accident with injuries. They discovered a man shot in the back. Authorities say the shooting victim is conscious and breathing.

The man has been taken to the hospital to be treated for his wounds. It is not clear how he got shot or what his condition is.

