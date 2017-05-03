× Police identify victim in Riverview homicide

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – The St. Louis County Police Department has identified a man found shot to death inside a home in Riverview early Monday morning.

According to Officer Benjamin Granda, a police spokesman, the incident occurred around 3 a.m. in the 400 block of Chambers Drive.

Riverview police initially responded to the scene and found a man, identified as 39-year-old Maurice Stemage, shot dead inside the residence.

Police have not disclosed a possible motive or suspect.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.