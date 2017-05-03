Call our Contact 2 help line at 1-800-782-2222 for Red Cross donations/volunteering
Singer Alessia Cara added to 2017 Taste of Chicago line-up

Posted 5:57 am, May 3, 2017, by , Updated at 05:56AM, May 3, 2017

INGLEWOOD, CA – APRIL 27: Singer/songwriter Alessia Cara attends WE Day California to celebrate young people changing the world at The Forum on April 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for WE)

CHICAGO (AP) _ Singer-songwriter Alessia Cara (ah-LES-ee-a CAHR-a) will perform at this year’s Taste of Chicago as part of a line-up that also includes a variety of rock, Latin, country and R&B acts.

The city of Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events announced the full schedule on Tuesday for the annual event, which runs July 5-9 in Grant Park.

Cara’s hits include “Scars to Your Beautiful” and “How Far I’ll Go,” a song written by Lin-Manuel Miranda for the Disney movie “Moana.” The multi-platinum artist will perform in the Petrillo Music Shell on July 5.

The city previously announced performances by rockers Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, alternative country’s Waco Brothers, The O’Jays and others.

Tickets go on sale Friday for the Petrillo Music Shell seating area.