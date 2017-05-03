St. Louis County offers help to flooded residents after rivers crest

https://www.periscope.tv/w/1kvJpQgMleaxE

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Representatives from St. Louis County held press conference Wednesday afternoon.

St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger says that they are trying to protect homeowners and businesses. Their primary objective is to protect lives and property.

St. Louis County is offering a zero interest loan program for recovery. Small businesses can borrow up to $25,000 to help recover from the floods. They offered the same program 16 months ago when floods hit the area in 2015. The loans are to serve a as a bridge until insurance money comes in. Interested parties should call 314-308-5062.

The Meramec river at Valley Park crested at 43.313 feet at around 6:30am Wednesday. This is slightly below the forecast river level. They expect the water to drop from here. The river crested in Eureka Wednesday. It was a little higher than expected.

Eureka has had an overwhelming response from volunteers working to save downtown. Over 2,000 people helped fill 250,000 sandbags with 500 tons of sand in Eureka, MO. The effort has gone a long way to help save several homes and businesses.

St. Louis County Chief Belmar is asking people to stay away from Valley Park until the water goes down. Police want to get residents back in their homes as soon as possible. They are asking others to stay out of the town until the roads are safe enough to handle more traffic.

Missouri American Water says all plants are online. They were concerned about the Fenton plant. The water has crested and they are no longer worried about flooding at the plant.

What will the additional rain fall mean for flooding in St. Louis County? It probably does not mean higher water, just longer floods.