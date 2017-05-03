× Suspect in woman’s shooting in Kansas arrested in Missouri

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say a suspect in a southeast Kansas shooting death has been arrested in southwest Missouri.

The Jasper County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office confirms on its Facebook page that the 46-year-old suspect was arrested Tuesday. The Joplin Globe reported last week that he was wanted in the death of 29-year-old Kelly Glasgow.

Galena, Kansas, police and emergency medical technicians discovered her suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside a home after a shooting was reported. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

The suspect had been on parole in Missouri. He has felony drug convictions in Jasper County from arrests in 2010, 2013, and 2015.