The Love Boat’s 40th Anniversary celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-This month marks 40 years since The Love Boat set sail. The television show shaped the careers of its cast and sparked the growth of the cruise industry!

Gavin Macleod portayed the endearing Captain Stubing and Jill Whelan co-starred as his daughter, Vicki.

Both stars joined us live from Los Angeles to discuss the celebration.

The show premiered in May 1977 and sailed for nine seasons, from 1977 to 1986. The series featured more than 1,000 guest celebrity stars including Betty White, Milton Berle, Tom Hanks, Florence Henderson and Debbie Reynolds.