As the Meramec recedes, Eureka starts the process of cleaning up

EUREKA, MO (KTVI) – The City of Eureka is now in clean-up mode as the water began to recede Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, some businesses along South Central Avenue along with homeowners nearby said that while they are counting their blessings having survived the flood, they still have a lot of work ahead of them.

"I'm trying to keep things dry, hoping we wouldn't get more than a foot of water," said Gretchen Bebo, who lives on Fawn Meadows Drive.

Bebo and some of her neighbors were busy dealing with wet basements, trying to pump out the water.

Bedo's house of 38 years took in an inch of water.

It's the same water that was flooding Missouri 109 where Eureka High School is located.

"It's not just this water, it's really the sewer water that comes up through the drains," Bebo explained.

But she said that luckily for her it hasn't been as bad as it was compared to the flood of 2015.

"2015 we would've had 5 feet of water but with help of the kids and bucket brigades and five sump pumps, we kept that at 6 inches," she said.

Meanwhile, businesses in Old Town are also trying to get back to normal, especially since Cinco de Mayo festivities are slated to begin this weekend.

"We've been praying that none of the other businesses got bad like the last time because if they fall down we all fall down," said CC Mendoza, owner of El Nopal Mexican Restaurant.

"We're blessed," said Karen Bopp, owner of Red Door Liquor and Cigars, "the water has receded a lot faster than we thought it would."

Business owners said that if it wasn't for the thousands of volunteers and The Air National Guard helping with the sandbagging efforts, they'd be cleaning up a huge mess.

"They were filling bags with sand and I was walking around with tacos and they look at me and say hey great, and I'm like no you are awesome, not me with the tacos," said Mendoza.

Things were quiet Wednesday night but come 8 a.m. Thursday morning, volunteers along with clean-up crews will be back out in Old Town to pick up sandbags to be hauled away.

Anyone looking to volunteer must be at least 16 years of age.