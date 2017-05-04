Blues Ready to Tackle Down 3-1 to Predators Challenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Blues find themselves in an unenviable position in the NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs, down three games to one against the Nashville Predators. But at practice on Thursday, the Blues showed confidence in being able to respond to the 3-1 challenge. Twice in team history, the Blues have come back from 3-1 series deficits to win. The beat the Red Wings three straight games in 1991 and also against the Coyotes in 1999.

Game Five of the Blues vs Predators series is Friday night at Scottrade Center. It's a 7:00 PM face off.