Cardinals feel for flood victims and fans, give game vouchers

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The rain wasn’t a problem for the Cardinals game Thursday night, but there were plenty of empty seats at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals realize that the flooding and weather kept fans from getting to the game. To show their appreciation for fans, anyone who bought a ticket to Thursday’s game will get a voucher for two tickets to a future game.

“We know this is a trying time in the community and we are appreciative of all the people able to come to the ballpark but we also understand there were too many not able to make the trip tonight,” said Joe Strohm, Cardinals Vice President of Ticket Sales.

According to Strohm, the Cardinals are also working to identify the needs of flood victims to serve them in the future.