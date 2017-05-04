× Decatur, former police chief reach settlement over dismissal

DECATUR, Ill. (AP) _ A legal battle between the city of Decatur and its former police chief who said he was wrongly fired has ended with a settlement.

City officials say the termination of Brad Sweeney’s employment in February 2016 will now be considered a retirement. He will also receive about $60,000 in sick pay he would be due as a retiring officer. Sweeney will forfeit $30,000 as a contribution back to the city for its legal costs.

The Herald & Review in Decatur reports Sweeney was fired after 20 years with the department. He filed a lawsuit the same month, alleging City Manager Tim Gleason fired him as retaliation for several disagreements between them.

The lawsuit was dismissed by a judge who determined Sweeney didn’t have legal standing to pursue the matter.

