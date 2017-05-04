Driver hits big rig along I-55, crashes into flood water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARNOLD, MO (KTVI)-A driver lost control of his car and ended up in the water along Interstate 55 in south county. Doug Robinson said something hit his car, set off the airbags and he ended up in the water.

But more details have developed since that point.

Missouri Highway Patrol investigators say Robinson actually hit the back of a big rig on I-55 south. That apparently caused him to lose control and end up in the floodwaters.

That big rig driver came back to talk with investigators.

Sergeant Al Nothum confirmed that Robinson has been arrested for suspicion of D.U.I.