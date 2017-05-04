× Endangered person advisory issued 67-year-old St. Louis County woman

UPDATE: Police say that they have found Margaret Gratz and she is safe.

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The State of Missouri has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a 67-year-old St. Louis County woman. Margaret Gratz has schizophrenia and is on daily medication. She went missing at around 6:30am Thursday on I-55 near I-270/I-255 junction.

Gratz was separated from her traveling companion. Police say that without her medication she will be unable to drive or call home, and she will require hospitalization.

Police say that she was driving a grey 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan bearing Missouri plate ID: PP8F8C. The vehicle was last seen northbound on I-55 at the I-270/I-255 junction.

Have any information? Call 911 or the St Louis County Police Department if at 314-889-2341.