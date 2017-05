Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – A pen pal campaign between children and police officers came to a close Thursday afternoon, when the two groups met face to face.

Nearly two dozen 5th grade students from KIPP Inspire Academy on North 22nd Street greeted their new friends from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

The 10-week program was designed for children and law enforcement to get to know each other better.

“What’s in common between me, him and his kids are that we both like playing the same games,” Ralph Flakes, 10, said.