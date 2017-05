Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - A commercial building in south St. Louis went up in flames late Thursday night.

The first happened at a one-story brick commercial building at the corner of Virginia Avenue and Delor Street in the Dutchtown neighborhood.

The building housed a discount grocery store.

The flames shot so high they posed a risk to power lines. Ameren Missouri was called to the scene to cut power to the building.

No injuries were reported.