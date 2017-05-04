Interactive map of Missouri roads closed by flooding

The Missouri Department of Transportation and state police continue to close roadways and limit travel in response to heavy flooding across the state.

MoDOT opened southbound Interstate 55 at the Meramec River on Thursday morning. The northbound lanes remained open during the flooding of the southbound lanes.

The Meramec Bottom ramp to southbound I-55 remains closed due to water on that ramp.

MoDOT closed Rte. 141 at Romaine Creek overnight Tuesday going into Wednesday, as well as Rte. 21/Tesson Ferry at the Meramec River. Northbound Rte. 21 is closed at Route M. Local traffic should use Old 21.

According to MoDOT officials, these closures mean drivers can expect heavy traffic in the Fenton area.

For people who live or work in Fenton, Bowles Avenue will be the only access point. MoDOT is asking drivers to avoid using Bowles Avenue if possible to give more room to the people trying to get home and to work in that area.

Drivers can expect closures to last until at least Friday.