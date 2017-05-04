Jefferson County residents pray I-55 won’t be shut down due to flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – As of 11 o'clock Wednesday night I-55 Northbound is still open.

The river is expected to crest at 46 feet, where is about a foot shy of where it crested in December shutting down the entire interstate.

MoDOT has had to close down streets all over the area.

For days Bowles Avenue, has been the only way in and out of Fenton causing major backups on I-270-Southbound and I-44-Westbound.

MoDOT crews had to shut down the southbound lanes of I-55 at Butler Hill around noon Tuesday.

The good news for Jefferson County drivers is that they were still able to use Lemay Ferry and Telegraph to get around the closure.

Originally MoDOT thought that by Wednesday morning all of the roads that crossed over the Meramec in Jefferson County were going to be closed. People said they were pleasantly surprised when they woke up and realized that most of the major roads were still opened.

MoDOT is keeping a close eye on I-55 with the hopes that they don’t have to close that side of the highway.