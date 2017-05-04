List of Missouri roads closed for flooding near St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The Missouri Department of Transportation has released a list of the latest roads closed by flooding near St. Louis. Westbound Interstate 44, between I-270 and Route 100, will be open to traffic for Thursday evening rush hour. Eastbound I-44 remains closed. I-44 has been underwater from flooding of the Meramec River since early Tuesday morning.
See an interactive map of the road closures here
Missouri roads closed for flooding:
- Westbound I-44 exit to Soccer Park remains closed, as does the westbound I-44 exit to Route 141 in St. Louis County.
- Eastbound I-44 traffic will continue to be detoured at Rte. 100/Gray Summit to I-270 for eastbound travel. Motorists should expect delays during the morning commute.
- One lane eastbound I-44 to Pacific, Eureka and Route 109 is open for LOCAL ACCESS ONLY.
- Route 21/Tesson Ferry (St. Louis County) at Meramec River – Northbound lanes may open today.
- Route 47 is now closed from Missouri River Bridge at Washington, (Franklin County) north to Marthasville. Route 94 is also closed from Route 47 through Dutzow.
- I-55 Southbound over the Meramec reopened before Thursday morning rush hour, restoring the major travel connection between St. Louis and Jefferson counties.
- Additionally in the St. Louis district :
- Route 141 at Romaine Creek at Route 21 near Meramec River – is open to local traffic only.
- Route 61/67/Lemay Ferry/Jeffco Blvd at Meramec River between St. Louis and Jefferson Counties –one lane are all open.
- Route 231/Telegraph at Meramec River between St. Louis and Jefferson Counties – all lanes open.
- Route 67 (North St. Charles Co) is reduced to one lane head to head traffic from Alton Il into Missouri between the Mississippi River and Missouri River.
- Route 30/Gravois (Fenton, St. Louis County) at Meramec River – remains closed through the week.
- Rte. 94 is also closed from Augusta to Defiance in St. Charles County.
- Route 109 (St. Louis County) – north of I-44 is open. Rte. 109, south of I-44 remains closed because Rte. W and Rte. FF are underwater.
38.610302 -90.412518