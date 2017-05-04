× List of Missouri roads closed for flooding near St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The Missouri Department of Transportation has released a list of the latest roads closed by flooding near St. Louis. Westbound Interstate 44, between I-270 and Route 100, will be open to traffic for Thursday evening rush hour. Eastbound I-44 remains closed. I-44 has been underwater from flooding of the Meramec River since early Tuesday morning.

See an interactive map of the road closures here

Missouri roads closed for flooding:

Westbound I-44 exit to Soccer Park remains closed, as does the westbound I-44 exit to Route 141 in St. Louis County.

Eastbound I-44 traffic will continue to be detoured at Rte. 100/Gray Summit to I-270 for eastbound travel. Motorists should expect delays during the morning commute.

One lane eastbound I-44 to Pacific, Eureka and Route 109 is open for LOCAL ACCESS ONLY.

Route 21/Tesson Ferry (St. Louis County) at Meramec River – Northbound lanes may open today.

Route 47 is now closed from Missouri River Bridge at Washington, (Franklin County) north to Marthasville. Route 94 is also closed from Route 47 through Dutzow.

I-55 Southbound over the Meramec reopened before Thursday morning rush hour, restoring the major travel connection between St. Louis and Jefferson counties.

Additionally in the St. Louis district :

Route 141 at Romaine Creek at Route 21 near Meramec River – is open to local traffic only.

Route 61/67/Lemay Ferry/Jeffco Blvd at Meramec River between St. Louis and Jefferson Counties –one lane are all open.

Route 231/Telegraph at Meramec River between St. Louis and Jefferson Counties – all lanes open.

Route 67 (North St. Charles Co) is reduced to one lane head to head traffic from Alton Il into Missouri between the Mississippi River and Missouri River.

Route 30/Gravois (Fenton, St. Louis County) at Meramec River – remains closed through the week.

Rte. 94 is also closed from Augusta to Defiance in St. Charles County.

Route 109 (St. Louis County) – north of I-44 is open. Rte. 109, south of I-44 remains closed because Rte. W and Rte. FF are underwater.