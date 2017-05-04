× MoDOT expects westbound I-44 to re-open by rush hour

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The Missouri Department of Transportation expects that westbound Interstate 44 should re-open by Thursday evening rush hour. Eastbound lanes are expected to say closed for some time. Asst. District Engineer Tom Blair says that they are still assessing the condition of the road. The highway was closed between I-270 and Route 100 in Gray Summit for several days. Flood waters from the Meramec River threatened parts of the highway.

Manchester road (100) has been handling detour traffic while I-44 is closed. The volume of traffic on the highway has dramatically increased. MoDOT says that the road is taking a beating.

All lanes of southbound Interstate 55 in Arnold are open to traffic between St. Louis and Jefferson counties. The Meramec River crested early Thursday morning and crews began opening lanes as the water receded. The Meramec Bottom ramp to southbound I-55 remains closed due to water on that ramp.