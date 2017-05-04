More than 2 months of rain in St. Louis over a week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - This incredible stretch of wet weather continues into early Thursday night. Rainfall totals for this system will easily reach the 2-4" range across the entire region. So far from St. Louis to the north and west have already received 1-3" of rain. The focus for heavy rain will be shifting slowly southeast through the day and then tapering off Thursday evening.

St. Louis has reported 9.01" of rain in the seven day period going back to last Wednesday. That's more than two months worth of rain in a single week!

This new rain will dramatically slow the rate of fall on the area rivers resulting in lingering high water in the moderate to major range on most of our rivers through the weekend. In a few cases a "secondary crest" is forecast to work down the rivers...but those will not be as high as the extreme numbers we just saw.

If you are looking for specific river forecasts and hydrographs (river graphs) that show the river levels over time and the secondary crest information head to this website and drill down to your local river of interest. As an example of what the secondary crest will look like...the image below is the hydrograph for the Meramec River at Valley Park.