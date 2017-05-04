× Nashville Predators to donate to St. Louis flood recovery effort

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – They may be opponents on the ice, but the Nashville Predators are providing an assist to the City of St. Louis, as the hockey club’s charity arm is pledging funds to the local flood recovery effort.

The Nashville Predators Foundation announced Thursday that all money raised during Friday’s Game 5 between the Predators and Blues will be donated to the St. Louis region. Funds will also be raised in an online auction that gives fans a chance to bid on things like suite tickets for a Luke Bryan concert.

You can see all of the items up for auction on the Predators team app or by texting ‘PREDS’ to 52182.

The Predators will also donate money raised from the Smash Car outside the Bridgestone Arena. Our own Patrick Clark traveled to Nashville earlier this week and witnessed the Smash Car exhibit firsthand. Predators fans and visitors pay $20 to take a sledgehammer to a ‘Blue Note’ mobile.

Game 5 takes place Friday at 7 p.m. at the Scottrade Center. The Predators lead the seven-game series over the Blues, 3-1.