Piscotty & Fowler Injured in Cardinals 5-4 Loss to Brewers

Not only did the Cardinals lose to the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Thursday night at Busch Stadium, they may have lost two starting outfielders to injuries. Stephen Piscotty strained his right hamstring running out a ground ball in the second inning. Dexter Fowler strained his right shoulder diving for a ball in third inning. Both players left the game and will be re-examined Friday morning to see if they will be headed to the disabled list or to Atlanta for the Cardinals next series.

In the game, the Cardinals built a 3-0 lead, thanks to a triple by Fowler that brought in two runs. But Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright couldn’t hold that lead and Milwaukee tied the game 3-3 with a three run third inning. Yadier Molina’s RBI single in the Cards half of the third put St. Louis back in the lead at 4-3. The Brewers got a game tying home run from Keon Broxton off Wainwright in the fifth inning to knot the score at 4-4. Broxton has seven hits in nine careers at bats against Waino.

The Brewers got the game winning hit from pinch hitter Jesu Aguilar, a solo home run off Matt Bowman in the seventh inning, giving Milwaukee a 5-4 lead. The ended up to be the final score.

The loss knocks the Cards under the .500 mark again, with a season record of 13-14.