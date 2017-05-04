Rising Mississippi River threatens St. Louis Riverfront

The newly renovated Arch grounds reopened to the public just a few weeks ago and some of it is underwater Thursday night. Fox 2/KPLR 11’s Patrick Clark reports from the riverfront with what's being done.
