Rising Mississippi River threatens St. Louis Riverfront

Posted 6:38 pm, May 4, 2017

The newly renovated Arch grounds reopened to the public just a few weeks ago and some of it is underwater Thursday night. Fox 2/KPLR 11’s Patrick Clark reports from the riverfront with what's being done.