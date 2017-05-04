Sandbag levee may save Kimmswick from the rising Mississippi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIMMSWICK, MO (KTVI) - Many business in historic Kimmswick had to close their doors for flooding. They are waiting for the rain to stop. A sandbag levee built by volunteers may save many of the businesses. City leaders are confident that if the Mississippi crests Friday then Kimmswick will remain dry.

The beautiful little town is no stranger to flooding. It's seen devastation from the flood of 1993 and 2015. They vow it wont happen again with the volunteer built levee. City leaders are thankful for all the sandbag help over the last few days. Those thousands of sandbags are now standing strong. They waiting to see if the hard work pays off.

The main road into town, Highway K is closed. You can still take the detour into town off Montebello road. The mayor says they are hoping the town can reopen Friday.