Southbound I-55 open over Meramec River

ARNOLD, MO (KTVI)- All lanes of southbound Interstate 55 in Arnold are open to traffic between St. Louis and Jefferson counties. The Meramec River crested early Thursday morning and crews began opening lanes as the water receded.

The Meramec Bottom ramp to SB 55 remains closed due to water on that ramp.

The northbound lanes remained open during the flooding of the southbound lanes.

According to MoDOT-St. Louis Asst. District Engineer Tom Blair, the cresting of the Meramec River is the beginning of the light at the end of the tunnel. “This crest means there could possibly be other roads opening soon.”

For a link to MoDOT's Traveler Information Map visit this link: https://t.co/opw1rHuWdm

Before you travel make sure to check your route for flooding using the Traveler Information Map: https://t.co/opw1rHuWdm pic.twitter.com/KGzJbp6Q6M — MoDOT (@MoDOT) May 3, 2017