Think About The Link and prevent cancer

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Many are unaware of the link that exists between certain viruses, like Hepatitis C, and cancer. Because awareness is low, they're not taking important steps that could protect you against the transmission of these viruses to ultimately, prevent cancer.

Rock musician and Hepatitis C survivor, Alejandro Escovedo joined us to discuss the campaign and the importance of prevention methods.

Close to 67 percent of adults are unaware Hepatitis B increases the risk of liver cancer and 73 percent of adults are unaware that Hepatitis C treatment can result in a cure, which can reduce the risk of liver cancer.

More than half of adults are unaware that HPV can lead to cancer if untreated. Studies show 93 percent of adults say their providers have not recommended one or more vaccines specifically to reduce cancer risk.