Trump praises Australia’s universal healthcare after Obamacare repeal

Hours after scoring a victory in the House to effectively kill Obamacare, US President Donald Trump praised Australia’s universal healthcare system during a press conference with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

“It’s going to be fantastic health care,” Trump said, referring to his new healthcare plan. “I shouldn’t say this to our great gentleman and my friend from Australia because you have better health care than we do.”

US Senator Bernie Sanders quickly picked up on the remark which came the same day after Trump’s new bill passed by a handful of votes. The new law still has to pass the US Senate.

“Well Mr President, you’re right, in Australia and every other major country on Earth they guarantee healthcare to all people. They don’t throw 24 million people off health insurance. So maybe when we get to the Senate we should start off with looking at the Australian healthcare system,” Sanders told CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

Australia has a universal healthcare system, known as Medicare, which allows all citizens to have free access to doctors and public hospitals paid for by the government.

The new Republican bill will significantly cut the amount of government support for Medicaid, which provides healthcare support to some US citizens.

By Ben Westcott, CNN