University of Illinois cultural center design to be revealed

URBANA, Ill. (AP) _ Final designs for a $5.5 million cultural center at the University of Illinois will be unveiled next week.

The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports the old center was closed in 2014 due to safety reasons. The new designs will be presented to the university’s trustees when they meet in Springfield on May 11.

It’s called the Bruce D. Nesbitt African American Cultural Center, after the center’s longtime director. The center will provide about 8,000 square feet of space. The project is being funded by donations, university funds and student fees.

The design of the two-story building is contemporary with a wall of glass.

Architect Dena Griffin says it’s intentional so that people can walk by and see what’s going on.

Demolition of the old house will start next month.

