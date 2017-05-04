Viewer pics of flooding near St. Louis

A new round of rain pounded Missouri, paralyzing a region already suffering from swollen rivers and flooded streets after a heavy downpour last week.

The flooding, which started last week, has killed five people, said Mike O’Connell of the Missouri state highway patrol. It has inundated homes and businesses, and led to the closing of 272 roads.

Along the Meramec River in Eureka, residents piled up sandbags to protect homes and businesses. Heavy rains in the St. Louis area Wednesday sent the river bulging to a record of 46.11 feet.