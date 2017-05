× Watch live video of the Peregrine falcon chicks here

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Despite all the rain five Peregrine falcon chicks have hatched in a nesting box high above Ameren Missouri’s Sioux Energy Center. The eggs were first spotted March 14th.

The female and male peregrine traded off incubation duty until the hatch. Ameren Missouri, WBS and MDC are celebrating the sixth season of providing a live camera feed of the nesting box.

Watch live video of the Peregrine falcon chicks here