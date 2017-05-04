Would-be truck thief caught on camera from inside vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, IL (KTVI) – A suspect breaking into cars in Belleville was caught on surveillance video from inside a targeted vehicle.

Deputies with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department said in the past few weeks they have had two cars stolen and one broken into in the west Bellville area.

Todd Horn, who lives in the area, knew about the break-ins and wanted to catch the person responsible.

Horn attached a house camera to some plywood and every night he moved the camera from the front yard to his front seat. He also placed a motion detector near his gas pedal, which sets off an alert inside if anyone opens the driver side door.

Horn said his truck is old and the locks don’t work. Around 3 a.m. on May 2, the motion detector alarm in the vehicle went off. Horn said he flashed a spotlight on the car and saw someone take off running. When he reviewed his surveillance footage, Horn said he was a little surprised.

“I figured it would be a kid, sometimes we have kid problems and we will talk to their parents about it, but that was a full grown man,” Horn said.

Nothing valuable was taken from Horn’s truck, but he hopes that someone may know the man in the video.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.