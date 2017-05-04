You Paid For It – Mayor Krewson defends Dotson consultant deal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – New St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson sat down with You Paid For It investigator Elliott Davis to discuss a consultant contract for former police chief Sam Dotson, as well as her plan to reduce crime in the city.

Fox 2 obtained a copy of the city's agreement with Dotson. It outlines what he's going to collect in city benefits, such as unused vacation time and sick time.

That comes to just over $78,000. In addition, the city made an agreement with Dotson to pay him $129,000 through next April 20 to be a consultant for the city.

Krewson said it seemed like the right thing to do. It's basically a year’s pay for Dotson, who won't have to come into the office, but is obligated to answer questions if the city needs his input.

One person who is not too keen on this consultant deal for the former chief is Jeff Roorda, head of the St. Louis Police Officers Association.

Roorda said officers are asking how the city has money for what he called a “golden parachute” for the former chief when officers can't get raises.

Krewson is sticking to her belief that this is a good deal for the city and a good deal for Dotson. The agreement bars Dotson from suing the city over his departure.

Meanwhile, the City of St. Louis is continuing its search for a new police chief. When asked what she’s looking for in a new chief, Mayor Krewson said she wants someone who inspires the confidence of all the men and women on the force.

The new mayor said she’s planning a two-pronged approach to tackling the city’s huge crime problem. One is doing more to get kids off the streets by focusing on community centers. The other is having a muscular law enforcement presence.

Krewson talks about chances of city-county merger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Krewson on fighting crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Krewson on the homeless crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video