1 dead after train collides with dump truck near Foley

LINCOLN COUNTY, MO (KTVI)- Authorities are investigating after a train collided with a dump truck Friday afternoon in Lincoln County. The accident happened along Old Highway 79 and Kings Lake Road, northeast of Foley.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, one person is dead and thirty coal cars derailed.

There is no further information at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will keep you updated as details become available.