Carlyle Lake boaters urged to use caution during high waters

CARLYLE, IL (KTVI)- The weather has improved, but the flooding continues in both Missouri and Illinois. The Army Corps of Engineers reports that Carlyle Lake is expected to crest next Thursday about 11 feet over normal summer pool at 456.0 feet. Some campgrounds are closed. The Corps has opened the dam's floodgates to keep the water moving but it also working to minimize impacts to downstream communities.

The West Access Marina is sandbagging to protect their clubhouse, but they do expect to remain open.

Boaters are encouraged to use extreme caution as many breakwaters and other facilities are covered by water.