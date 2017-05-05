Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THE WEEKEND May 6-7, 2017:

Welcome to the weekend…dry times…finally!! Saturday…partly sunny skies…a weak impulse will drop down in the northerly flow…nothing much for moisture but some clouds…especially STL and points east…plus it will be another windy day. Quiet, light winds and dry Saturday night…Sunday…pretty…sunshine and light winds…69 degrees…slightly warmer and dry Monday and Tuesday…a big “Omega Block” is in control. But as the block breaks down…that will allow a rare southern California May low pressure to cut into the middle of the nation…more wet times in play Wednesday into Thursday….just what we don’t need.