Interactive map of Missouri roads closed by flooding

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Most rivers across the area are starting to recede. But some cities are gearing up for a second crest this weekend.

MoDOT is still assessing other area roadways as the flood waters recede. Although many have reopened, some busy stretches of road remain closed.

Among them are Route 30 or Gravois at the Meramec River and Route 47 from the Missouri River Bridge in Washington to Marthasville.

Also shut down are Route 94 from Augusta to Defiance in St. Charles County. Route 109, south of Interstate 44 remains closed.