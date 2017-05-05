Jaskin, Schwartz score as Blues beat Predators 2-1

Members of the St. Louis Blues celebrate after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators in Game Five of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scottrade Center on May 5, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Dmitrij Jaskin scored in his first playoff game this season and Jaden Schwartz got the game-winner, helping the St. Louis Blues stay alive against the Nashville Predators with a 2-1 victory in Game 5 of their second-round series on Friday night.

Schwartz scored 25 seconds into the third on a rebound off a Colton Parayko shot, giving St. Louis a 2-1 lead. Schwartz has a team-high four postseason goals.

Jake Allen made 21 saves for the Blues, who had dropped two in a row.

James Neal scored for the Predators, and Pekka Rinne made 30 saves.

Game 6 is in Nashville on Sunday.

By JOE HARRIS, Associated Press