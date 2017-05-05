× Man charged with shooting at Dupo officer following police pursuit

DUPO, IL (KTVI) – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 38-year-old man in connection with an attempted murder in Dupo earlier this week.

According to Sgt. Kevin Smith, a spokesman for the Dupo Police Department, officers were sent to the 300 block of Stone Street just after 3 a.m. on May 3 for a report of suspicious individuals.

When police arrived at the scene, they saw a man running away from a residence. He got into a Ford Mustang and sped away. Smith said the Mustang was later determined to be stolen.

After a brief pursuit, the Mustang stopped on IL Route 3 just south of Stolle Road. The driver got out the car and ran towards a wooded area. One of the pursuing officers chased the suspect down on foot.

The suspect stopped, turned around, pulled out a firearm, and shot at the officer, Smith said. The officer was not injured, but took cover behind his patrol vehicle. He did not have time to return fire.

Several law enforcement agencies were called to assist in a search for the shooter. The suspect, identified as William Bowen, was located a short time later and taken into custody without further incident.

Bowen was charged with attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm at a police officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer.