Memorial planned for Illinois solider killed in Afghanistan

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) _ A celebration of life will be held this weekend for a 22-year-old soldier from central Illinois who was killed in Afghanistan.

The (Bloomington) Pantagraph reports public visitation for Sgt. Josh Rodgers of Bloomington begins Saturday morning at Eastview Christian Church in Normal. Afterward there’ll be a celebration of life, followed by a procession at 2:30 p.m.

Police say the public won’t be allowed to take part in the vehicle procession, but individuals are encouraged to show support by standing along the route.

Gov. Bruce Rauner has ordered flags at half-staff until sunset on Saturday in Rodgers’ honor.

Rodgers and another soldier were killed last month as a result of small arms fire in Nangarhar Province, which borders Pakistan. A third soldier was wounded.

