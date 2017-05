The photo of a newborn holding his mother’s IUD has gone viral. According to FOX News, Lucy Hellein found out she was pregnant in December. She was previously fitted with the IUD four months prior.

Hellein posted Dexter’s birth announcement on her Facebook page. She captioned the photo, “Mirena fail!”

Her post has since gone viral with more than 70,000 shares.

The implant was apparently found stuck behind her placenta.