Rockwood Schools may open Monday after flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Rockwood Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric Knost talks about why the flooding closed area schools for several days. Some of the waters were on school campus and others closed highways. The road closures meant that many of the staff couldn't make it to work. This includes bus drivers who help transport kids to class.

Knost says he expects that his schools will be open by Monday. He will be making a case for the school days to be forgiven; meaning he hopes that they won't have to be made up.

The damage from this round of floods appears to be less than 16 months ago. Knost credits several workers who stayed at Eureka High School to help fight the flood waters.