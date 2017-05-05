× Second sibling convicted in fatal Kansas City shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A second sibling has been convicted in the fatal shooting of a man during an attempted robbery in Kansas City.

Jackson County prosecutors say 25-year-old Omar Muhammad was found guilty Thursday of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and receiving stolen property in the December 2013 killing of 33-year-old Eric Harrell.

He is accused of going to Harrell’s home with his sister, Monique Ransom, and her boyfriend. Court records say that while the boyfriend was outside, Ransom and Muhammad pointed guns at Harrell to rob him and shot him when he resisted.

Ransom was convicted last month in the killing.