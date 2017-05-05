St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators team up to help flood victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Proceeds from the 50/50 raffle and the Blues for Kids silent auctions, as well as proceeds from sales of Blues warm-up pucks and Blues Skate Koozies will benefit the American Red Cross disaster relief efforts.

The Nashville Predators are also sending help to Missouri flood victims. All proceeds raised from the Smash Car on the Bridgestone Arena plaza, as well as the Foundation's online auction during Friday's Game Five celebration will be donated to assist in the city's flood relief efforts. The Nashville area suffered from devastating flooding just seven years ago.

Blues 50/50 tickets are available in the following quantities: three for $5, eight for $10, 21 for $20 and 50 for $40. You must be 18 years of age or older to play. The winning ticket will be announced in the third period.

Fans can also purchase the official pucks used during Friday's pregame warm-ups for $50 each outside of Section 114. Each puck comes inside a commemorative 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs puck case.

Red Cross volunteers will be on the concourse selling limited edition Blues Skate Koozies for $10 each.

Fans can also bid on Blues autographed memorabilia at the game or at home. Items will include game-used merchandise, playoff goal pucks, and other autographed memorabilia. To bid, visit blues.myab.co on your computer or tablet, or text "blues" to 52182. Bidding begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday and will close at the end of the second intermission.

Sending our love to the city of St. Louis and the @StLouisBlues. Here's how you can help with flood relief efforts:https://t.co/rdc3VLZ9we — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) May 4, 2017