Sugarfire Smokehouse offers free meals to flood victims

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Sugarfire Smokehouse is offering a free meal to anyone who has been displaced by flooding. General Manager Kris Gilkert joins John Pertzborn and Randi Naughton In The Flood Watch to tell us all about it.

The company's Sandbag Promotion is available at Sugarfire located at 932 Meramec Station Road, in Valley Park.

The meal consists of pulled pork, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and Carolina mustard drizzle.

To learn more visit: Sugarfiresmokehouse.com or call (314) 997-2301.