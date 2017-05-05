The Blender with music critic Kevin Johnson

Posted 12:09 pm, May 5, 2017, by

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- It's Friday and time to check in with St. Louis Post-Dispatch music critic, Kevin Johnson. He joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning with the word on who's coming to town!

  • Janet Jackson, Oct. 21, Chaifetz Arena
  • Fall Out Boy, Oct. 21, Scottrade Center
  • Michael McDonald, Marc Cohn, Nov. 3, The Pageant
  • KSHE 95 50th Birthday Party with Sammy Hagar, ZZ Top, Collective Soul, Andrew Hagar, Sept. 30, HCA
  • Pentatonix, Aug. 31, Fox Theatre
  • Aaron Lewis, Sept. 1, Chesterfield Amphitheater
  • Rakim, May 26, the Ready Room
  • Shinedown, July 11, The Pageant
  • Blues Traveler, Nov. 4, Delmar Hall, sold out
  • Akon, 3 Doors Down, Jake Owen, Fair St. Louis, Arch grounds, July 4 weekend
  • Trey Songz, Friday, The Pageant
  • Hall & Oates, Saturday, Scottrade Center, with Tears for Fears
  • The Mavericks, Saturday, The Pageant
  • X, Saturday, Delmar Hall
  • Demetri Martin, Thursday, The Pageant
  • Little River Band, Friday, River City Casino
  • Vince Gill, Sunday, River City Casino