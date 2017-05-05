Voluntary evacuation order in effect in West Alton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALTON, MO (KTVI)- In Valley Park the evacuation order is being lifted. People can return to assess the damage starting at 8 a.m. Friday. But in West Alton, Missouri, a voluntary evacuation order remains in effect. Officials are keeping an eye on levees on both the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers.

Highway 67, heading to the Clark Bridge in Alton, is still down to just one lane each way. According to the Rivers Pointe Fire Protection District, residents and businesses along the line of Highway 67 and East to the Confluence Point were advised to voluntarily evacuate.

It's an area where water would start filling in the low lying areas. That includes Riverlands Way, which was shut down.

Officials added that with the amount of water on both levee systems, the risk of possible failure increases.

Everyone who lives to the West of Highway 67 was told to reconsider evacuation. The voluntary evacuation order remained in effect Thursday night, especially for the elderly and anyone with a disability.