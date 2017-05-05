West Alton under voluntary evacuation order as Missouri river crests this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALTON, MO (KTVI) - The Mississippi and Missouri rivers that surround West Alton are still rising. Authorities say a voluntary evacuation order is in effect. The levee district is performing constant checks of both levee systems to ensure that everything is in order.

There are areas that are currently underwater including some roads and farms. The water is filling in wetland areas. Officials are staying vigilant as they encourage residents to leave the area as a precaution.

"This is still a very real threat with the waters being close to the top of the levees. The longer the water is up against the levees, the more saturated the levee gets, and that increases a chance of failure or a breach," said Chief Rick Pender.

The Missouri river is expected to crest sometime this weekend. Authorities warn residents that they are yet not in the clear.