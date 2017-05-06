So what is a swap party? A clothing swap is a party involves the party host and attendees bringing an agreed upon amount of clothing and accessories to the event. All of the items are fair game, so trades, bartering, and donations of clothing take place among friends, allowing each person some new stuff to breathe life into your closet.
Freshen up your closet in the warm seasons with a swap party
