Freshen up your closet in the warm seasons with a swap party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Ever wanted to host a swap party but don’t know where to begin? The Container Store joins FOX 2 with guidance on how to throw the perfect swap party for your friends.

So what is a swap party? A clothing swap is a party involves the party host and attendees bringing an agreed upon amount of clothing and accessories to the event. All of the items are fair game, so trades, bartering, and donations of clothing take place among friends, allowing each person some new stuff to breathe life into your closet.