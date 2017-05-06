Journalist puts psychically gifted to the test in newly released book

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - For 20 years, Emmy Award-winning journalist Jenniffer Weigel has been interviewing and investigating mediums, psychics, and healers. She became particularly interested in this topic after the death of her father in 2001.

In her new book Psychics, Healers, & Mediums, Weigel interviews experts in these fields including Thomas John, Judith Orloff, Concetta Bertoldi, Caroline Myss, and Echo Bodine to name a few. Each chapter contains readings for both Weigel and an individual previously unknown to the medium, psychic, or healer. Weigel puts these psychically gifted people to the test.

This book is for those curious about communication with the dead, the idea of an afterlife, and the possibility of nontraditional healing.

If you'd like to meet the author, Weigel will be signing copies of her book Saturday, May 6 at 2:30 PM at Pathways Book Store and on Sunday, May 7 at Silver Lining Book Store starting at 4:00 PM.