Low-Income homeowners get help with repairs from volunteers

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - It is known as Rebuilding Day in St. Louis, volunteers joining forces to help make repairs and renovations for low-income home owners.

Rebuilding Together St. Louis has helped organize Rebuilding Day for more than 20 years. St. Louis REALTORS foundation donated $30,000 to help repair homes in the Old North and Tower Grove neighborhoods. The foundation also donated $20,000 to Rebuilding Together St. Louis.

Area realtors also donated their time by helping with the repairs.

“You can build a home from the ground up and that’s great but there are so many existing homes and existing home owners who just need a little help some days and today is one of those days,” said John Gormley, CEO of St. Louis REALTORS.

“Rebuilding Together is an outstanding organization,” said Jerry Strickland, owner of Jeffco Exteriors. “I’ve been with them for several years and it’s just every year you get to enjoy different people and different renovations. It’s just a great opportunity to come out and help.”